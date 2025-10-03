Copper price shift signals strategic opening for long term positioning

Copper has stepped back into the spotlight through sharp turns that highlight its strategic importance.

One of the world’s largest mines has been forced offline, tightening near-term availability and shaking confidence in global production stability. Added to this are interruptions in other producing regions, where operational and social pressures have already constrained flows.

At the same time, demand dynamics are shifting in other ways. The energy transition has already made copper indispensable, from the wiring of electric vehicles to the expansion of renewable grids. The enormous power and cooling requirements of AI data centres translate directly into significantly higher copper intensity compared with conventional computing facilities.

