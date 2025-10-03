Follow us on:

Copper price shift signals strategic opening for long term positioning

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Copper has stepped back into the spotlight through sharp turns that highlight its strategic importance.

One of the world’s largest mines has been forced offline, tightening near-term availability and shaking confidence in global production stability. Added to this are interruptions in other producing regions, where operational and social pressures have already constrained flows.

At the same time, demand dynamics are shifting in other ways. The energy transition has already made copper indispensable, from the wiring of electric vehicles to the expansion of renewable grids. The enormous power and cooling requirements of AI data centres translate directly into significantly higher copper intensity compared with conventional computing facilities.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals to sell SA chrome and PGM assets for US$90m

Jubilee Metals has issued a circular outlining plans to sell its Chrome and PGM Operations in South Africa to One Chrome (Pty) Ltd for up to US$90 million.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee advances Zambia copper expansion with its integrated production strategy

Jubilee has made strong progress across its Zambian copper portfolio, restarting operations at the upgraded Roan concentrator and advancing its integrated mine-to-metals strategy. The company reported 757 tonnes of copper units in H2 FY2025 and targets 5,100 tonnes for FY2026.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals posts strong Q4 FY2025 performance

Jubilee Metals delivered exceptional safety and production results in South Africa, reducing its injury rate to 1.33 while boosting chrome concentrate output 19.9% to 505 578 t and annual chrome production 24.8% to 1 932 798 t. PGM output rose 14.6% to 8 973 oz in Q4 and 6% to 38 579 oz for the year, beating guidance. The company targets 1.65–1.80 Mt of chrome and 36 000–40 000 oz of PGM for FY2026.
Jubilee Metals Group plc

Jubilee Metals appoints Shard Capital as joint broker

Jubilee has appointed Shard Capital Partners LLP as joint broker alongside Zeus Capital, replacing RBC Capital Markets, and expects to publish a circular detailing the proposed disposal and General Meeting notice in the last week of July 2025
Jubilee Metals

Jubilee Metals receives US$90m offer for South African chrome and PGM assets

Jubilee Metals Group Plc announces a conditional offer for its chrome and PGM operations in South Africa, focusing on growth in Zambia's copper market.
Copper Production

Jubilee Metals begins copper production at Roan after successful trials

Jubilee Metals Group has achieved a major milestone with successful copper processing trials in Zambia, enhancing its copper production strategy and capabilities.

