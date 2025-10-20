Follow us on:

Copper edges Higher as China Holds the Line on Growth

Jubilee-Metals-Group

In a week shaped as much by politics as production, copper has become a barometer of confidence. The metal’s advance in Shanghai followed a diplomatic thaw, with President Trump’s softer rhetoric toward Beijing offering investors a rare pause from escalating trade friction. China’s policymakers simultaneously reaffirmed their 5% growth target, a signal that the world’s largest consumer of industrial metals remains intent on economic steadiness amid uneven global signals.

The National Bureau of Statistics painted a nuanced picture of China’s recovery. Industrial output jumped 6.5% in September, comfortably above expectations, even as third-quarter GDP slipped to 4.8%, its slowest expansion in a year.

Futures in Shanghai rose around 1%, with London contracts echoing the trend. Tin, zinc, and iron ore also firmed modestly, reinforcing a cautiously constructive tone across metals markets. Traders attending last week’s LME gathering in London spoke of one of the most profitable years the industry has seen, as supply disruptions and tight inventories continue to squeeze the balance between demand and availability.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

Jubilee Metals reports solid Q1 performance and progress toward South African asset sale

Jubilee has reported a solid operational performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, alongside strong progress on the sale of its South African Chrome and PGM operations.
Jubilee Metals updates Zambia copper strategy and South Africa sale

Jubilee has reported progress on its Three-Pillar Copper Strategy in Zambia, targeting long-term output of 25,000 tonnes per year. The Company has received the first US$15 million tranche from the sale of its South African chrome and PGM operations, with completion expected by the end of 2025.
Jubilee Metals to sell SA chrome and PGM assets for US$90m

Jubilee Metals has issued a circular outlining plans to sell its Chrome and PGM Operations in South Africa to One Chrome (Pty) Ltd for up to US$90 million.
Jubilee advances Zambia copper expansion with its integrated production strategy

Jubilee has made strong progress across its Zambian copper portfolio, restarting operations at the upgraded Roan concentrator and advancing its integrated mine-to-metals strategy. The company reported 757 tonnes of copper units in H2 FY2025 and targets 5,100 tonnes for FY2026.
Jubilee Metals posts strong Q4 FY2025 performance

Jubilee Metals delivered exceptional safety and production results in South Africa, reducing its injury rate to 1.33 while boosting chrome concentrate output 19.9% to 505 578 t and annual chrome production 24.8% to 1 932 798 t. PGM output rose 14.6% to 8 973 oz in Q4 and 6% to 38 579 oz for the year, beating guidance. The company targets 1.65–1.80 Mt of chrome and 36 000–40 000 oz of PGM for FY2026.
Jubilee Metals appoints Shard Capital as joint broker

Jubilee has appointed Shard Capital Partners LLP as joint broker alongside Zeus Capital, replacing RBC Capital Markets, and expects to publish a circular detailing the proposed disposal and General Meeting notice in the last week of July 2025

