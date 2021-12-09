Conygar Investment begin talks for potential acquisition of a 14.7 acres development

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) has announced today that it has entered into a non-binding exclusivity agreement with Wholesale Fruit Centre (Bristol) Limited regarding the potential acquisition of a 14.7 acres development at the Bristol Fruitmarket Site in the St Philips Marsh area of Bristol, one mile to the east of Bristol Temple Meads.

The initial agreement lasts for up to 5 months, during which Conygar Investment will establish whether or not to proceed with the proposed acquisition.