ContourGlobal declares quarterly dividend of USD 4.465 cents per share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) has announced that it has approved a quarterly dividend, for the three months ended 30 June 2021, of USD 4.465 cents per share, equivalent to $29.3 million. This dividend reflects the Group’s target of 10% year-on-year dividend growth supported by ContourGlobal’s strong and predictable cash flow generation.

The June dividend will be paid on 10 September 2021 to shareholders on the register at 20 August 2021 as follows:

Dividend per share in USD: 4.465 cents per share

Exchange rate: GB£1 = US$ 1.3941812

Dividend per share in GBP: 3.2026 pence per share

Ex-dividend date: 19 August 2021

Record date: 20 August 2021

Payment date: 10 September 2021

It is intended that the timing of the quarterly dividend for the remainder of the year will be as follows. Payment of future dividends remain subject to Board approval.