ContourGlobal declares quarterly dividend of USD 4.465 cents per share

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) has announced that it has approved a quarterly dividend, for the three months ended 30 June 2021, of USD 4.465 cents per share, equivalent to $29.3 million. This dividend reflects the Group’s target of 10% year-on-year dividend growth supported by ContourGlobal’s strong and predictable cash flow generation.
The June dividend will be paid on 10 September 2021 to shareholders on the register at 20 August 2021 as follows:
Dividend per share in USD: 4.465 cents per share
Exchange rate: GB£1 = US$ 1.3941812
Dividend per share in GBP: 3.2026 pence per share
Ex-dividend date: 19 August 2021
Record date: 20 August 2021
Payment date: 10 September 2021
It is intended that the timing of the quarterly dividend for the remainder of the year will be as follows. Payment of future dividends remain subject to Board approval.
|2021 Q3 Dividend
|Announcement
|27 Oct
|Ex-date
|4 Nov
|Record date
|5 Nov
|Payment date
|19 Nov