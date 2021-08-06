Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

ContourGlobal declares quarterly dividend of USD 4.465 cents per share

Dividend payment

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) has announced that it has approved a quarterly dividend, for the three months ended 30 June 2021, of USD 4.465 cents per share, equivalent to $29.3 million. This dividend reflects the Group’s target of 10% year-on-year dividend growth supported by ContourGlobal’s strong and predictable cash flow generation.

The June dividend will be paid on 10 September 2021 to shareholders on the register at 20 August 2021 as follows:

Dividend per share in USD: 4.465 cents per share

Exchange rate: GB£1 = US$ 1.3941812

Dividend per share in GBP: 3.2026 pence per share

Ex-dividend date: 19 August 2021

Record date: 20 August 2021

Payment date: 10 September 2021

It is intended that the timing of the quarterly dividend for the remainder of the year will be as follows.  Payment of future dividends remain subject to Board approval.

2021 Q3 Dividend
Announcement27 Oct
Ex-date4 Nov
Record date5 Nov
Payment date19 Nov

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.