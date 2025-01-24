Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Concurrent Technologies plc share price expected to continue outperformance says fund manager (LON:CNC)

Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies plc (LON:CNC) was discussed by Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) in an exclusive interview with DirectorsTalk.

DirectorsTalk: Another company that we noticed reporting a record year in their trading update a few days ago is Concurrent Technologies. It’s seen strong share price growth through 2024 but what stood out for you? Can they continue their growth story? 

Gervais Williams commented:

This is principally a defence company, it does have other sales, but it’s principally defence, and as we know, most governments, unfortunately, are going to be increasing defence expenses going forward. 

They’ve got a very strong sales channel through the US in particular, but into Europe and other places. What we’ve seen really is actually some of their ongoing contracts have been extended, they’ve got new contracts, and a lot of these contracts are quite long term. We’ve seen revenue growth running at about 25%, according to their trading statement.

Again, this is an interesting market cap, because as you go through £100 million market cap, as you go through £150 million, £200 million market cap, you tend to bring in new investors. That allows the actual share price not just to form, but actually the valuation to start performing.

So, this is a company around £140 million market cap in a sector, which we think is going to be pretty attractive for new investors, and so again, we can see the share price hopefully kicking on and not just outperforming last year but continuing to outperform going forward.

Concurrent Technologies plc deliver mission-critical embedded computing solutions to operate flawlessly in even the harshest environments in various industries including defence, aerospace and communication.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking has better opportunities and upside than NatWest Bank says Gervais Williams (LON:ARBB)

Arbuthnot Banking Group: Discover why this successful UK private and commercial bank is deemed underrated by financial expert Gervais Williams.
Norcros plc

Norcros plc success story and low PE ratio positions business to “thrive” says Premier Miton

Norcros plc, the UK's leading bathroom brand designer and supplier, is poised for growth, noted Gervais Williams in an exclusive DirectorsTalk interview.
Newriver REIT

Newriver REIT plc: Analysis of transformational acquisition and positioning by Gervais Williams (LON:NRR)

Discover insights into Newriver REIT's transformative acquisitions as Gervais Williams highlights its strategic growth and robust market position in 2024.
Diverse Income Trust plc

Gervais Williams on US, FTSE outperformance and stock picking in 2025

Join Gervais Williams, Co-Fund Manager of Diverse Income Trust, as he explores the US and UK economies, FTSE dynamics, and stock value insights.
Trufin plc

TruFin plc offers good opportunities for ‘substantial returns’ says Gervais Williams

TruFin plc (LON:TRU) shines as a promising investment, driven by successful subsidiaries like Playstack and strong financial performance in 2024.
PayPoint

PayPoint plc outperforming with 5.5% yield and growing resilient income, says fund manager

Explore insights from Gervais Williams on PayPoint plc's resilience and growth in the financial sector, as discussed in a Diverse Income Trust interview.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.