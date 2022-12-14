Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Concurrent Technologies enters partnership with EIZO Rugged Solutions

Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies plc (LON:CNC) a world leading specialist in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer boards for critical applications, has announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with EIZO Rugged Solutions to resell its range of display and accelerator cards. Selling these cards individually and as part of a range of system solutions provides a new revenue stream for Concurrent Technologies and increases its serviceable market. Concurrent Technologies’ Systems strategy is targeted at a section of the Defence Systems market estimated in 2020 to be worth $105m growing at 17.9% per annum.  

EIZO Rugged Solutions’ display and accelerator cards directly link to a processor card via a high-speed interconnect and are widely utilised to accelerate processing tasks in Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR); Signal Processing; and Artificial Intelligence applications.

This is Concurrent Technologies’ first third-party reseller agreement and is therefore a landmark development for the Company. The Company is seeking to secure more agreements of this nature as combining third-party products with its own cards will enable the Company to offer an increasing variety and complexity of systems for an ever-wider number of applications.

Selwyn Henriques, President and CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions, commented: “Our graphics and video product offerings are complementary with Concurrent Technologies’ processor Plug-In Cards. Through this partnership, their customers will receive complete, tested solutions to accelerate system designs and win programs.”

Miles Adcock, CEO of Concurrent Technologies, commented: “This partnership further cements our strong relationship with the EIZO Rugged Solutions team, having successfully worked together on many high-profile programmes in the USA and worldwide. It is another key part of our recently launched systems offering, providing greater opportunities in what is an extensive and fast-growing market.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.