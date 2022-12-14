Concurrent Technologies enters partnership with EIZO Rugged Solutions

Concurrent Technologies plc (LON:CNC) a world leading specialist in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer boards for critical applications, has announced today that it has entered into a partnership agreement with EIZO Rugged Solutions to resell its range of display and accelerator cards. Selling these cards individually and as part of a range of system solutions provides a new revenue stream for Concurrent Technologies and increases its serviceable market. Concurrent Technologies’ Systems strategy is targeted at a section of the Defence Systems market estimated in 2020 to be worth $105m growing at 17.9% per annum.



EIZO Rugged Solutions’ display and accelerator cards directly link to a processor card via a high-speed interconnect and are widely utilised to accelerate processing tasks in Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR); Signal Processing; and Artificial Intelligence applications.



This is Concurrent Technologies’ first third-party reseller agreement and is therefore a landmark development for the Company. The Company is seeking to secure more agreements of this nature as combining third-party products with its own cards will enable the Company to offer an increasing variety and complexity of systems for an ever-wider number of applications.

Selwyn Henriques, President and CEO of EIZO Rugged Solutions, commented: “Our graphics and video product offerings are complementary with Concurrent Technologies’ processor Plug-In Cards. Through this partnership, their customers will receive complete, tested solutions to accelerate system designs and win programs.”