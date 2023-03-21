Concurrent Technologies enhances its systems capability with Alpha Data reseller agreement

Concurrent Technologies Plc, (LON:CNC) a world leading specialist in the design and manufacture of high-end embedded computer solutions for critical applications, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Alpha Data Parallel Systems Ltd (“Alpha Data”) to include its range of reconfigurable processors within the Company’s system products.

This agreement marks an important milestone in achieving Concurrent Technologies’ stated ambition to become synonymous with market-leading system-based solutions.

Concurrent Technologies will resell Alpha Data’s Field Programmable Gate Array (“FPGA”) based cards, which can be programmed to accelerate a wide variety of functions. FPGA acceleration is a cornerstone element in Concurrent Technologies’ systems offering, alongside the Company’s own Intel® processor based Plug-in-Cards and third-party graphical processing and display cards.

These three configurable elements enable the widest number of applications to be addressed. The Company will now be able to construct complex highly rugged small form systems. Targeted mainly towards the defence industry, these systems will be suitable for applications as varied as Software Defined Radio, RADAR, video processing, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

As a result, Concurrent Technologies will be able to service significantly more opportunities, addressing the bulk of a systems market that was estimated in 2020 to be worth $105m and growing at 17.9% per annum. In addition, FPGAs typically require an Intel host processor Plug-in-Card so this reseller agreement is expected to further drive demand for the Company’s core products.

David Miller, MD of Alpha Data, commented: “Alpha Data and Concurrent Technologies have built strong reputations for reliable high-performance products. Our products are entirely complementary, and I am delighted to be working with Concurrent Technologies to provide customers with pre-integrated systems that are easier to use and enable a reduced time to market.”

Miles Adcock, CEO of Concurrent Technologies, commented: “Delivering fully integrated systems to the market is one of our key growth objectives and we are thrilled to be partnering with Alpha Data to further solidify this ambition. Securing this agreement with Alpha Data further demonstrates our commitment to this fast-paced and multifaceted market sector. We are proud of the progress we have made so far in expanding our portfolio of system-orientated solutions and are excited to continue building on this momentum with additional agreements in the near future.”