ConAgra Brands – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 10.0% Upside Potential

ConAgra Brands with ticker code (CAG) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 35 calculating the mean target price we have $41.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.39 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.0%. The day 50 moving average is $36.42 and the 200 day moving average is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17,902m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.conagrabrands.com

The potential market cap would be $19,697m based on the market consensus.

Conagra Brands, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature-controlled food products through various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states through retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, Marie Callender’s, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Angie’s BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke’s, Earth Balance, Gardein, and Frontera brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods and changed its name to Conagra Brands in November 2016. Conagra Brands was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.51% with the ex dividend date set at 27-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.64, revenue per share of 25.08 and a 5.15% return on assets.