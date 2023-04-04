Computer Task Group, Incorporat – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 48.3% Upside Potential

Computer Task Group, Incorporat which can be found using ticker (CTG) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 12 and 9.5 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $10.75. Now with the previous closing price of $7.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 48.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114m. Company Website: https://www.ctg.com

The potential market cap would be $169m based on the market consensus.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure. It also provides staffing services, including managed staffing, staff augmentation, and volume staffing services. The company serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, other industries, as well as technology service providers. Computer Task Group, Incorporated was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Amherst, New York.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.