Computacenter hopes to beat last year’s second half performance

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC), a leading independent technology partner trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations, today published an unscheduled Trading Update Statement, based on unaudited financial information, ahead of the release of the Group’s Interim Results on 9 September 2021.

Subsequent to our positive Trading Update Statement on 21 July 2021 (the “21 July 2021 Statement”), trading has continued to be robust across all of our geographies in July and August to date. After our 21 July 2021 Statement, current market forecasts have remained below the Board’s expectations. This is because less than half of the analysts covering Computacenter have upgraded their forecast subsequent to the 21 July Statement. Therefore, we are required to make this additional Trading Update Statement.

The exceptionally good performance in the second half of 2020 makes a more difficult comparison than we have experienced in the first half of this year, but even with a flat performance in the second half of 2021 compared to the second half of last year, we would finish the year 10 per cent ahead of current market expectations of the Group’s full year 2021 adjusted profit before tax.

Whilst visibility in our business is never perfect, given the momentum in the business, a substantial order backlog, the successful acquisitions and a strong forecast we will endeavour to beat last year’s second half performance, not just match it.

Computacenter plc states that they look forward to giving more details on performance and outlook when they announce the Group’s Interim Results on 9 September 2021.