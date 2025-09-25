Follow us on:

Collateralised loan obligations in capital allocation

Volta Finance

The market for collateralised loan obligations has often been viewed as a complex web of instruments, but at its core it reflects a straightforward idea. Pools of corporate loans are bundled together, then sliced into tranches carrying different levels of risk and return. Senior tranches tend to appeal to more cautious investors, offering a defensive position against defaults, while the more junior pieces attract those willing to assume greater volatility in exchange for higher income.

As corporate borrowers continue to rely on leveraged lending markets, the supply of loans feeding into CLOs remains substantial.

Unlike static portfolios, CLO managers can rotate loans, seeking to preserve credit quality and navigate defaults. This flexibility introduces a degree of dynamism not always present in other structured products, giving investors indirect access to credit expertise.

Market spreads, default expectations, and interest rate environments all feed into the relative attractiveness of different tranches. In periods of economic uncertainty, senior tranches may hold greater appeal, while more stable outlooks can encourage appetite for mezzanine or equity pieces.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Volta Finance

CLO income fund Volta Finance declares quarterly dividend of €0.155 per share

Volta Finance has announced a quarterly interim dividend of €0.155 per share, totalling approximately €5.6m, payable on 23 October 2025.
Volta Finance

Structured products fund Volta Finance reports July NAV of €274.2m, performance up 2.5%

Volta Finance has reported a July net performance of +2.48%, including a dividend of 15.5 cents per share, bringing financial year gains to +13.9%. Net Asset Value stood at €274.2m (€7.49 per share), with strong contributions from CLO equity tranches, which returned +5.2% during the month
Volta Finance

CLO income fund Volta Finance delivers 0.4% return in June, NAV at €7.46

In June 2025, Volta Finance achieved a net performance of +0.4%, lifting its cumulative return since August 2024 to +11.2%, with both CLO debt and equity assets posting gains amid easing trade tensions and stable credit markets, and ending the month with a NAV of €7.46 per share.
Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Insights into volatility, strengths and risk protections (LON:VTA)

Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas examines recent volatility trends, the robustness of collateralised loan obligations and the built‑in risk protections that support the company’s fundamental value.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance signals stability with dividend declaration

Volta Finance has declared a €0.155 quarterly dividend, maintaining its 8% NAV yield.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance posts +3.3% May return, boosts CLO exposure

Volta Finance delivered a +3.3% return in May 2025, driven by strong CLO Debt and Equity performance. The portfolio continues to benefit from stabilising markets and positive credit momentum.

