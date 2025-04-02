Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Colgate-Palmolive (CL): A Stable Consumer Defensive Stock with a 4.07% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) stands as a stalwart in the consumer defensive sector, particularly within the household and personal products industry. With a rich history dating back to 1806, the company has built a robust global presence, offering an array of products under well-known brands like Colgate, Palmolive, and Hill’s Science Diet. For investors seeking stability and steady dividends, Colgate-Palmolive presents a compelling opportunity, particularly given its current market dynamics and analyst expectations.

As of the latest data, Colgate-Palmolive’s stock is trading at $93.90. This sits comfortably within its 52-week range of $85.68 to $108.77. While the share price has remained relatively stable—evidenced by a negligible price change of 0.00%—the company’s strategic positioning in the consumer defensive sector can be appealing to investors who prioritize consistent returns over high volatility.

Colgate-Palmolive’s valuation metrics, such as a forward P/E ratio of 23.49, offer insight into its market position. While some investors might note the absence of other traditional valuation metrics, the company’s market cap of $76.16 billion underscores its substantial footprint in the industry. The stock’s average target price of $97.73 suggests a potential upside of 4.07%, providing a modest growth opportunity for investors looking to add a reliable performer to their portfolios.

Performance metrics further illuminate Colgate-Palmolive’s financial health. Despite a slight dip in revenue growth at -0.10%, the company boasts a return on equity of 406.26%, reflecting efficient management of shareholder equity to generate profits. Additionally, the company’s free cash flow of over $3.4 billion underscores its capability to sustain operations and fund dividends, even amidst fluctuating market conditions.

Speaking of dividends, Colgate-Palmolive offers a yield of 2.22%, with a payout ratio of 56.41%. This balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for growth is particularly attractive for income-focused investors. The company’s commitment to maintaining and potentially increasing its dividend payout adds another layer of appeal for those seeking stable income streams.

Analyst ratings provide further context for potential investors. With 13 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and only 2 sell ratings, the consensus leans toward a positive outlook. The target price range of $83.00 to $110.00 indicates a broad spectrum of expectations, but the average target aligns with a slight growth trajectory, reinforcing the stock’s potential upside.

From a technical perspective, Colgate-Palmolive’s current price is closely aligned with its 50-day moving average of $89.94, suggesting a stable short-term trend. However, it remains slightly below the 200-day moving average of $95.82, which some technical analysts might interpret as a potential resistance level. The relative strength index (RSI) of 44.58 and a MACD of 0.71 indicate that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, providing a neutral entry point for investors.

Colgate-Palmolive’s diversified portfolio across oral, personal, home care, and pet nutrition products ensures resilience against economic downturns. As consumers continue to prioritize essential goods, the company’s product offerings remain in demand globally. This defensive strategy, combined with strong brand equity and strategic market positioning, makes Colgate-Palmolive an attractive consideration for investors seeking stability and reliable returns in a fluctuating market environment.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    The Campbell’s Company (CPB): A Steady Dividend Player with an 8.23% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Estee Lauder Companies (EL): Can This Consumer Giant Rebound with a 12.42% Potential Upside?

    Broker Ratings

    ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG): A Steady Dividend Play with a 5.26% Yield

    Broker Ratings

    Colgate-Palmolive (CL): Exploring a Solid Defensive Play with 8.88% Potential Upside

    Broker Ratings

    Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 2.8% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Colgate-Palmolive Company – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 5.3% Upside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.