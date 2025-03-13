Coats Group Plc publishes 2024 Annual Financial Report

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) has published its Annual Financial Report for the year ended 31 December 2024:

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.1R, a copy of the Annual Report 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A hard copy version of the Annual Report 2024, the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting and other ancillary shareholder documents will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications on or about 19 March 2025. The AGM documents will be made available on the Company’s website to those shareholders who have not elected to receive paper communications, and will also be available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism at the link above, on the same date.

In conformity with DTR 6.3.5(1A) the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report 2024 as uploaded and available on Coats Group’s website and as shortly available on the National Storage Mechanism as noted above.