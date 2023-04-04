CNO Financial Group, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 17.9% Upside Potential

CNO Financial Group, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CNO) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 30 and 22 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $26.17. Now with the previous closing price of $22.19 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 17.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $24.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to $21.14. The market capitalization for the company is $2,583m. Find out more information at: https://www.cnoinc.com

The potential market cap would be $3,047m based on the market consensus.

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face. The company also focuses on worksite and group sales for businesses, associations, and other membership groups by interacting with customers at their place of employment. In addition, it provides fixed index annuities; fixed interest annuities, including fixed rate single and flexible premium deferred annuities; single premium immediate annuities; supplemental health products, such as specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity products; and long-term care plans primarily to retirees and older self-employed individuals in the middle-income market. Further, the company offers universal life and other interest-sensitive life products; and traditional life policies that include whole life, graded benefit life, term life, and single premium whole life products, as well as graded benefit life insurance products. CNO Financial Group, Inc. markets its products under the Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn brand names. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.