CME Group Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 7.1% Upside Potential

CME Group Inc. which can be found using ticker (CME) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 250 and 160 calculating the mean target price we have $205.07. Given that the stocks previous close was at $191.52 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $182.71 and the 200 day moving average is $185.32. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $68,898m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cmegroup.com

The potential market cap would be $73,772m based on the market consensus.

CME Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services. The company also provides clearing house services, including clearing, settling, and guaranteeing futures and options contracts, and cleared swaps products traded through its exchanges; and trade processing and risk mitigation services. In addition, the company offers a range of market data services, including real-time and historical data services. It serves professional traders, financial institutions, institutional and individual investors, corporations, manufacturers, producers, governments, and central banks. The company was formerly known as Chicago Mercantile Exchange Holdings Inc. and changed its name to CME Group Inc. in July 2007. CME Group Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.