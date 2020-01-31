Clarkson Appoint Heike Truol as independent Non-Executive Director

Clarkson PLC (LON: CKN) has today announced the appointment of Heike Truol as an independent Non-Executive Director with immediate effect. Heike will serve as a member of the Audit and Risk, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

Heike has 11 years’ experience at Anglo American PLC where she is now Executive Head, Commercial Services. On joining in 2009 as Group Head, Strategy she helped evolve the strategy function working closely with the CEO and executive committee. In her current role, she helped establish the Marketing business and has had P&L responsibility for Anglo American’s global shipping activity. Heike is stepping down from her current role and will leave Anglo American at the end of April 2020. Prior to her time at Anglo American, Heike was a management consultant and held roles at Marakon Associates and Deloitte.

Sir Bill Thomas, Clarkson Chair, said “Heike brings a deep knowledge of dry bulk shipping to the Board, particularly from the customer perspective. Heike’s previous experience and skills will complement that of the rest of the Board – she is an experienced adviser and her background in strategic planning will be invaluable. We are delighted that she has decided to join the Company.”

Heike Truol commented, “With its reputation as a market leader in the shipping industry and its continued growth, Clarksons has built an impressive track record. I very much look forward to working with the Board.”