Citigroup – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 24.6% Upside Potential

Citigroup with ticker code (C) have now 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 95 and 41 calculating the mean target price we have $57.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $46.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $49.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to $47.92. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $91,270m. Visit the company website at: https://www.citigroup.com

The potential market cap would be $113,715m based on the market consensus.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.35% with the ex dividend date set at 3-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.59, revenue per share of 36.25 and a 0.64% return on assets.