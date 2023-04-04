CIRCOR International, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 14.1% Upside Potential

CIRCOR International, Inc. with ticker code (CIR) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 40 and 31 calculating the average target price we see $35.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $31.12 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 14.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and the 200 day MA is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $644m. Company Website: https://www.circor.com

The potential market cap would be $734m based on the market consensus.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers’ demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, electric motors, and other flow control products and subsystems; propeller pumps; actuation systems; MIL-spec butterfly valves and actuators; brushless DC motors; switches; and actuation components and sub-systems. Its products and services are used in the military and defense, commercial aerospace, business and general aviation, and general industrial markets, as well as serves aircraft manufacturers and tier 1 and tier 2 suppliers. This segment offers its products under the CIRCOR Aerospace, Aerodyne Controls, CIRCOR Bodet, CIRCOR Industria, CIRCOR Motors, Hale Hamilton, Leslie Controls, Portland Valve, and Warren Pumps brands. The Industrial segment provides 3 and 2 screw pumps, progressing cavity pumps, specialty centrifugal pumps, and gear metering pumps; automatic recirculation valves; engineered valves; positive displacement pumps; general service control valves; and top and bottom unheading devices and center feed devices for the end-users and original equipment manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction companies. This segment offers its products under the Allweiler, DeltaValve, Houttuin, IMO Pump, IMO AB, Leslie Controls, RG Lawrence, RTK, Schroedahl, TapcoEnpro, Tushaco, and Zenith brands. The company markets its solutions directly and through various sales partners to approximately 14,000 customers in approximately 100 countries. CIRCOR International, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.