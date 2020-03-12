Cineworld Group 2019 was a solid year

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has today announced its final results for the year ended 31 December 2019. The comparative period includes the ten months results of Regal Entertainment Group following the completion of its acquisition on the 28 February 2018. These results are presented in US Dollars.

It is thus ironic that these achievements should be overshadowed by the negative impact of the global COVID-19 crisis, even though that at the time of writing the Group’s operations have not been affected to a material degree. I am of course conscious of the possibility that events could develop adversely very quickly and change this position in the short term, but I remain confident that the crisis will ultimately pass and that the cinema exhibition industry will continue to play a major role in providing fun, laughter, happiness and joy to millions of dedicated movie fans, just as it has for over a century”.

“2019 was a solid year for Cineworld, a year in which over 275 million customers watched movies on our screens, adjusted EBITDA exceeded a billion dollars, the synergy expectations in the Regal acquisition were virtually doubled in a well handled integration exercise, net debt was reduced and the dividend increased. I consider that to be a successful year. In the future, the Group will be well positioned to capitalise on our scale as the second largest cinema chain in the world, our deep experience and wide geographic diversification.

Commenting on these results, Mooky Greidinger, Chief Executive Officer of Cineworld, said:

“Cineworld has delivered a solid set of full year 2019 results despite 2018 being a very strong comparative period. In particular, I am proud of our integration with Regal which continues to progress well. The refurbishment plan is on track, our “Unlimited” subscription plan was successfully launched in July 2019, we’ve upgraded our synergy target to $190 million from $100 million and Union Square in New York is due to open in the coming weeks. This gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our synergy target for the proposed transaction with Cineplex Inc, which we expect to complete in the first half of this year having received overwhelming universal support from shareholders.

We remain committed to our long-term strategy and vision to be “The Best Place to Watch a Movie”. Throughout our global estate, our cinemas offer cutting edge formats and technologies, such as ScreenX and 4DX; products from the likes of Starbucks and PepsiCo that are favoured by consumers; and staff that are amongst the most experienced and loyal in the industry. Our strong cash generation also allows us to focus on deleveraging whilst delivering returns to shareholders.

We are closely monitoring the evolution of COVID-19 and so far, we have seen minimal impact on our business. However, there can be no certainty on its future impact on our activities, hence we are taking measures to ensure that we are prepared for all possible eventualities. Should conditions relating to COVID-19 continue or worsen, we have measures at our disposal to reduce the impact on our business including, but not limited to, capex postponement, cost reduction, in order to maintain cash liquidity, however we have highlighted the potential impact this could have on the Group within our going concern statement. Nevertheless, we are excited by upcoming films for 2020 which includes ‘Black Widow’; ‘Wonder Woman 1984’; ‘Top Gun Maverick’; ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’; ‘Tenet’; ‘Venom 2’; the latest James Bond ‘No Time To Die’; ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’; ‘Dune’; ‘West Side Story’ and many more”.