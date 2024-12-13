Ciena Corporation Share Price Target ‘$83.07’, now 13.5% Upside Potential

Ciena Corporation which can be found using ticker (CIEN) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $105.00 and $46.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $83.07. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $73.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $68.00 and the 200 day moving average is $54.98. The market capitalization for the company is 12.21B. Currently the stock stands at: $84.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $13,850,462,187 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 145.72, revenue per share of $27.63 and a 2.52% return on assets.

Ciena Corporation is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions, which enable a range of network operators to deploy and manage networks that deliver services to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through four segments. Networking Platforms segment consists of its Converged Packet Optical, and Routing and Switching portfolios. Platform Software and Services segment provides domain control management, analytics, data and planning tools and applications to assist customers in managing their networks. Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment includes multi-domain service orchestration (MDSO), inventory management (BPI), route optimization and analysis (ROA), network function virtualization orchestration (NFVO), and unified assurance and analytics (UAA). Global Services segment offers a suite of value-added services that help its customers to build, operate and improve their networks.