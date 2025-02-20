Follow us on:

Ciena Corporation Share Price Target ‘$90.07’, now .5% Upside Potential

Ciena Corporation with ticker code (CIEN) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $105.00 and $60.00 and has a mean share price target at $90.07. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $89.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of .5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to $63.33. The company has a market cap of 12.41B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $87.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,470,324,823 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 150.09, revenue per share of $27.74 and a 2.13% return on assets.

Ciena Corporation is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions, which enable a range of network operators to deploy and manage networks that deliver services to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through four segments. Networking Platforms segment consists of its Converged Packet Optical, and Routing and Switching portfolios. Platform Software and Services segment provides domain control management, analytics, data and planning tools and applications to assist customers in managing their networks. Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment includes multi-domain service orchestration (MDSO), inventory management (BPI), route optimization and analysis (ROA), network function virtualization orchestration (NFVO), and unified assurance and analytics (UAA). Global Services segment offers a suite of value-added services that help its customers to build, operate and improve their networks.

