Ciena Corporation Share Price Target ‘$88.38’, now 18.3% Upside Potential

Ciena Corporation which can be found using ticker (CIEN) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $98.00 and $60.00 and has a mean share price target at $88.38. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $74.69 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 18.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $85.66 while the 200 day moving average is $64.60. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 10.60B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $74.31 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,538,819,205 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 128.12, revenue per share of $27.74 and a 2.13% return on assets.

Ciena Corporation is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions, which enable a range of network operators to deploy and manage networks that deliver services to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through four segments. Networking Platforms segment consists of its Converged Packet Optical, and Routing and Switching portfolios. Platform Software and Services segment provides domain control management, analytics, data and planning tools and applications to assist customers in managing their networks. Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment includes multi-domain service orchestration (MDSO), inventory management (BPI), route optimization and analysis (ROA), network function virtualization orchestration (NFVO), and unified assurance and analytics (UAA). Global Services segment offers a suite of value-added services that help its customers to build, operate and improve their networks.