Ciena Corporation – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and -5.7% Downside Potential

Ciena Corporation which can be found using ticker (CIEN) now have 15 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $80.00 and $46.00 with the average target price sitting at $65.73. Now with the previous closing price of $69.72 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $66.48 and the 200 day MA is $54.39. The company has a market cap of 10.04B. The stock price is currently at: $69.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,466,433,666 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 73.96, revenue per share of $27.63 and a 2.52% return on assets.

Ciena Corporation is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions, which enable a range of network operators to deploy and manage networks that deliver services to businesses and consumers. The Company operates through four segments. Networking Platforms segment consists of its Converged Packet Optical, and Routing and Switching portfolios. Platform Software and Services segment provides domain control management, analytics, data and planning tools and applications to assist customers in managing their networks. Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment includes multi-domain service orchestration (MDSO), inventory management (BPI), route optimization and analysis (ROA), network function virtualization orchestration (NFVO), and unified assurance and analytics (UAA). Global Services segment offers a suite of value-added services that help its customers to build, operate and improve their networks.