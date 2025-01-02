Follow us on:

Chrysalis Investments reaches settlement with Revolution Beauty

Chrysalis Investments Limited
Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY) has announced that, further to the announcement made on 22 April 2024, the Company can confirm that it has now agreed and entered into a settlement agreement with Revolution Beauty in full and final satisfaction of its claim.

Under the terms of the settlement, Revolution Beauty has agreed to pay Chrysalis Investments a non-material sum, being less than 1% of the Company’s market capitalisation (as at the date of this announcement). All other details of the settlement remain confidential.

