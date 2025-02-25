Choice Hotels International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$138.26’, now -8.0% Downside Potential

Choice Hotels International, Inc. with ticker code (CHH) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $165.00 and $113.00 with the average share target price sitting at $138.26. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $150.33 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -8.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $145.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to $132.56. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.92B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $148.10 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,364,690,321 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.92, revenue per share of $16.60 and a 12.19% return on assets.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,487 hotels open comprising 627,804 rooms and 988 hotels under construction. The Company’s Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Company’s brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. In addition, through the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition, its brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & SuitesS, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.