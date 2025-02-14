Choice Hotels International, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -12.3% Downside Potential

Choice Hotels International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CHH) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $165.00 and $110.00 and has a mean target at $133.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at $152.65 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -12.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $145.47 and the 200 day moving average is $131.67. The company has a market cap of 6.89B. The stock price is currently at: $146.93 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,047,791,468 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.15, revenue per share of $16.11 and a 11.31% return on assets.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,487 hotels open comprising 627,804 rooms and 988 hotels under construction. The Company’s Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Company’s brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. In addition, through the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition, its brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & SuitesS, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.