Choice Hotels International, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -5.8% Downside Potential

Choice Hotels International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CHH) have now 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $160.00 and $110.00 and has a mean target at $133.58. Given that the stocks previous close was at $141.74 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.8%. The 50 day MA is $144.73 while the 200 day moving average is $129.21. The market capitalization for the company is 6.76B. The current share price for the company is: $144.08 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,369,083,019 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.6, revenue per share of $16.11 and a 11.31% return on assets.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,487 hotels open comprising 627,804 rooms and 988 hotels under construction. The Company’s Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Company’s brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. In addition, through the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition, its brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & SuitesS, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.