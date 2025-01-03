Choice Hotels International, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -5.1% Downside Potential

Choice Hotels International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CHH) have now 16 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $160.00 and $110.00 with the average target price sitting at $134.45. Now with the previous closing price of $141.69 this indicates there is a potential downside of -5.1%. The day 50 moving average is $144.14 while the 200 day moving average is $128.32. The company has a market cap of 6.65B. The stock price is currently at: $141.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,305,684,889 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.19, revenue per share of $16.11 and a 11.31% return on assets.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,487 hotels open comprising 627,804 rooms and 988 hotels under construction. The Company’s Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Company’s brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. In addition, through the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition, its brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & SuitesS, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.