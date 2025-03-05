Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Chinese equities boosted by AI DeepSeek and less severe US tariffs (LON: FCSS)

fidelity-logo

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) has announced its monthly summary for January 2025.

Portfolio Manager Commentary 

Stimulus measures in China show a strong commitment to tackling economic issues and boosting domestic demand. The aim is for supportive policies to drive a turnaround in economic fundamentals, leading to broader earnings growth and improved market sentiment. While consumer confidence remains low, elevated household savings indicate potential buying power that could support recovery once confidence is restored. Of late, Chinese equities gained driven by positive economic indicators and less severe tariff possibilities from the US. The emergence of DeepSeek also prompted investors to reevaluate China’s AI potential and bolstered a market rally in AI related sectors.  

Unlisted holdings Pony Ai and Chime Biologics detracted from returns. An improvement in investor sentiment post China’s stimulus measures is yet to be priced in their value. Not holding Xiaomi limited gains – investors remain optimistic about its position as a premium consumer electronics player. An underweight position in Meituan and the holding in Tuhu Car, held back returns. Preferred consumer finance names boosted performance, with LexinFintech and Qifu Technology being notable contributors. Internet data centre (IDC) services provider VNET advanced on expectations of significant capital investment into IDCs by its key client Bytedance.  

Over the 12 months to 31 January 2025, the Trust’s NAV increased by 32.8%, underperforming its reference index, which delivered 38.2% over the same period; the share price increased 27.4%. 

FCSS Factsheet 31 January 2025Download

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore. It invests in the public equity markets of China.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity Asian Values

China Investment Opportunities and Market Trends by Dale Nicholls FCSS Manager

Explore compelling opportunities and navigate risks in China's dynamic equity market with insights from Fidelity China Special Situations Trust.
Fidelity

Attractive China equity markets as Beijing increases support

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) reports on China's economic boost, market strategies, and investment opportunities for December 2024.
2025 Investment Outlook

2025 Investment Outlook UK, China, Emerging Markets and Japan by Fidelity

Explore Fidelity's 2025 investment outlook with insights on growth opportunities in the UK, China, emerging markets, and Japan. Discover strategic pathways for investors.
Fidelity

Top China Investment Trust Sets Out 2025 Investment Strategy (LON:FCSS)

Explore the 2025 outlook for Fidelity China Special Situations PLC, as Portfolio Manager Dale Nicholls discusses Chinese equities, innovation, and market dynamics.
Fidelity

Fidelity China Special Sits sees earnings revisions and job cuts improve

Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) reveals key insights from November 2024, highlighting China's economic stimulus and its impact on market trends.
Fidelity

Investing in Chinese equities is “still pretty cheap” says Fidelity China (LON:FCSS)

Discover the latest insights from Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) as it navigates China's evolving economic landscape with a strategic focus.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.