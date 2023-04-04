Chesapeake Energy Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 53.9% Upside Potential

Chesapeake Energy Corporation which can be found using ticker (CHK) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 150 and 82 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $117.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $76.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.9%. The day 50 moving average is $80.43 while the 200 day moving average is $91.34. The market capitalization for the company is $10,356m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.chk.com

The potential market cap would be $15,934m based on the market consensus.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.