Chemring Group plc 43.5% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Chemring Group plc with ticker (LON:CHG) now has a potential upside of 43.5% according to Jefferies.

CHG.L

Jefferies set a target price of 470 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Chemring Group plc share price of 328 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 43.5%. Trading has ranged between 311 (52 week low) and 428 (52 week high) with an average of 1,051,089 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £884,792,160.

Chemring Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based technology solutions company. The Company operates through two segments: Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. Its Sensors & Information segment is engaged in providing consulting and technology services to solve security-critical issues. Its Sensors & Information segment is also engaged in the development and manufacture of electronic countermeasures and biological threat detection equipment. Its Countermeasures & Energetics segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air and sea platforms, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile components, propellants, separation sub-systems, actuators and energetic materials. Its customer base spans national defense organizations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.



    Chemring delivers robust performance with record order book

    Chemring Group PLC reports strong 2024 results with an 8% revenue increase, a record order book, and strategic investments in expansion projects.
    Chemring Group

    Chemring subsidiaries secure contracts worth £278 million

    Chemring Group's Norwegian arm secures a 12-year deal with Diehl Defence for €231m MCX supply; US branch lands $106m missile component contract.
    Chemring Group

    Chemring remain on track to deliver FY24 performance in line with analyst expectations

    Chemring Group PLC reports robust trading for the period ending 30 September 2024, with strong order intake and a growing order book, despite forex challenges.
    Chemring Group PLC

    Chemring Group appoints Tony Wood as Non-Executive Director and Chairman-Designate

    Chemring Group (LON:CHG) announces Tony Wood as new Chairman-designate, succeeding Carl-Peter Forster. Wood joins the Board on 1 October 2024.

