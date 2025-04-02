Follow us on:

Chemring Group’s Roke secures UK MoD multi-year missile defence contract

Chemring

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) has announced that Roke has won a strategically important UK Ministry of Defence multi-year missile defence contract.

Known as Science & Technology Oriented Research & development in Missile defence (STORM), this framework contract encompasses a broad spectrum of missile defence activities and capabilities. Partnering with the UK Missile Defence Centre Roke will lead a UK sovereign industry collaborative effort to provide security to the UK, and its allies, by countering current and future threats, including ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

Valued at £251m over six years, and commencing immediately, the STORM framework will see Roke enhance its role as a trusted partner to the UK MDC at the heart of the UK missile defence ecosystem at what is a pivotal moment for national defence and security. As the overall Prime Contractor Roke will self-deliver elements of the contract and will also manage industry partners as they deliver the significant majority of contract value.

Roke’s STORM work will inform critical UK defence decision-making and will play a key role in developing next-generation missile defence capabilities.

Michael Ord, Chief Executive of Chemring Group, commented:

“We are delighted that Roke has been trusted to deliver STORM for the UK MDC. In today’s complex and changing security environment effective missile defence is crucial to protecting the UK’s interests. This contract recognises Roke’s heritage in helping customers solve complex problems, and places Roke at the heart of the UK’s missile defence research and development activities.”

