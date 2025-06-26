Chemring Group Plc feasibility study with Norway advances to next phase

Chemring Group Plc (LON:CHG) 2025 interim results announcement, published on 3 June, provided an update on the joint feasibility study between the Norwegian Government and Chemring Nobel, Chemring’s Norwegian subsidiary. This study, which commenced in October 2024, was initiated to assess the feasibility of an additional new production facility to significantly increase the production of military explosives, which are crucial to multiple NATO missile and munitions systems.

The first phase of this co-funded feasibility study investigated the geographic location, infrastructure requirements and environmental considerations of building a new production facility.

Chemring has announced that the Norwegian Government has confirmed that the study will now progress to its second phase. This concept selection phase will determine the size of the facility, along with the commercial arrangements, and is expected to be finalised next year.

Michael Ord, Chief Executive, commented: “We are delighted that the Norwegian Government has confirmed that this important study will continue to the next phase. This decision is a further indicator of the critical need to rapidly increase capacity across the European defence industrial base. “This decision is further evidence of Chemring delivering its strategy of delivering growth through a combination of organic investment and bolt-on acquisitions in high-priority defence and national security markets.”