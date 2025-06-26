Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Chemring Group Plc feasibility study with Norway advances to next phase

Chemring Group

Chemring Group Plc (LON:CHG) 2025 interim results announcement, published on 3 June, provided an update on the joint feasibility study between the Norwegian Government and Chemring Nobel, Chemring’s Norwegian subsidiary. This study, which commenced in October 2024, was initiated to assess the feasibility of an additional new production facility to significantly increase the production of military explosives, which are crucial to multiple NATO missile and munitions systems.

The first phase of this co-funded feasibility study investigated the geographic location, infrastructure requirements and environmental considerations of building a new production facility.

Chemring has announced that the Norwegian Government has confirmed that the study will now progress to its second phase. This concept selection phase will determine the size of the facility, along with the commercial arrangements, and is expected to be finalised next year.

Michael Ord, Chief Executive, commented:

“We are delighted that the Norwegian Government has confirmed that this important study will continue to the next phase. This decision is a further indicator of the critical need to rapidly increase capacity across the European defence industrial base.

“This decision is further evidence of Chemring delivering its strategy of delivering growth through a combination of organic investment and bolt-on acquisitions in high-priority defence and national security markets.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple