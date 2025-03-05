Champion Homes, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$103.67’, now 3.7% Upside Potential

Champion Homes, Inc. with ticker code (SKY) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $115.00 and $90.00 calculating the average target share price we see $103.67. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $99.96 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 3.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $95.41 while the 200 day moving average is $88.46. The market capitalization for the company is 5.63B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $98.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,843,760,427 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.39, revenue per share of $42.05 and a 6.48% return on assets.

Skyline Champion Corporation is a factory-built housing company. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, park model recreational vehicle standard (RVs), accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It manufactures homes under various brands, such as Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The Company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, which offers a selection of manufactured and modular homes as well as park model RVs with 18 sales centers spanning the southern United States. Its Star Fleet Trucking business provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. It operates through approximately 41 manufacturing facilities across the United States and western Canada.