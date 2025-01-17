Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Champion Homes, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 1.5% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Champion Homes, Inc. with ticker code (SKY) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $88.00 and has a mean target at $94.17. Now with the previous closing price of $92.82 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 1.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $96.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to $85.36. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.29B. The stock price is currently at: $92.20 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,369,370,879 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.74, revenue per share of $40.52 and a 6.29% return on assets.

Skyline Champion Corporation is a factory-built housing company. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, park model recreational vehicle standard (RVs), accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It manufactures homes under various brands, such as Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The Company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, which offers a selection of manufactured and modular homes as well as park model RVs with 18 sales centers spanning the southern United States. Its Star Fleet Trucking business provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. It operates through approximately 41 manufacturing facilities across the United States and western Canada.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Champion Homes, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$94.17’, now 6.0% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Champion Homes, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 6.9% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Champion Homes, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$94.17’, now -1.9% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Champion Homes, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$92.33’, now -15.2% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Champion Homes, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -11.2% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Champion Homes, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -11.0% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.