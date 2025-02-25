Champion Homes, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$103.67’, now 3.5% Upside Potential

Champion Homes, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SKY) now have 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $115.00 and $90.00 calculating the average target share price we see $103.67. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $100.20 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 3.5%. The day 50 moving average is $95.86 and the 200 day moving average is $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of 5.88B. The stock price is currently at: $102.62 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,080,719,075 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 36.26, revenue per share of $42.05 and a 6.48% return on assets.

Skyline Champion Corporation is a factory-built housing company. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, park model recreational vehicle standard (RVs), accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It manufactures homes under various brands, such as Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The Company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, which offers a selection of manufactured and modular homes as well as park model RVs with 18 sales centers spanning the southern United States. Its Star Fleet Trucking business provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. It operates through approximately 41 manufacturing facilities across the United States and western Canada.