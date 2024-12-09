Champion Homes, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -11.2% Downside Potential

Champion Homes, Inc. which can be found using ticker (SKY) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $100.00 and $87.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $92.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at $103.93 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -11.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $96.20 while the 200 day moving average is $83.90. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.98B. Currently the stock stands at: $104.22 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,315,027,400 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 40.4, revenue per share of $40.52 and a 6.29% return on assets.

Skyline Champion Corporation is a factory-built housing company. The Company offers manufactured and modular homes, park model recreational vehicle standard (RVs), accessory dwelling units (ADUs) and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It manufactures homes under various brands, such as Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the U.S., and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. The Company also operates a factory-direct retail business, Titan Factory Direct, which offers a selection of manufactured and modular homes as well as park model RVs with 18 sales centers spanning the southern United States. Its Star Fleet Trucking business provides transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries. It operates through approximately 41 manufacturing facilities across the United States and western Canada.