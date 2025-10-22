Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Challenger Energy seeks court approval to convene Scheme Meeting

Challenger Energy Group

Further to the announcement made by the Company and Sintana Energy Inc on 9 October 2025 in relation to the proposed recommended offer by Sintana for the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of the Company, the Board of Challenger confirms that it has today, 21 October 2025, filed a Claim Form in the High Court of Justice of the Isle of Man, Civil Division, Chancery Procedure for an Order under Part IV,  section 152 of the Isle of Man Companies Act 1931 to convene, on 26 November 2025 at 12:00 p.m., a meeting of the holders of its Ordinary Shares for the purpose of considering and if thought fit approving (with or without modification) a scheme of arrangement proposed to be made between the Company and the holders of its shares in order to give effect to the Offer. Further details regarding the Scheme are set out in the Rule 2.7 Announcement.

If the Court makes an Order that the Court Meeting be convened and if at the Court Meeting a majority in number of the Scheme Shareholders present and voting, either in person or by proxy, representing at least 75 per cent. in value of the shares held by those Scheme Shareholders present and voting agree to the proposed arrangements, the Court may under section 152 of the Isle of Man Companies Act 1931, sanction the proposed Scheme.

A hearing of the Claim is listed for 29 October 2025 at 10:30 a.m.. The Convening Hearing is to be held at The Isle of Man Courts of Justice Deemsters Walk, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 3AR. Scheme Shareholders are entitled to attend or be represented at both the Convening Hearing and the hearing of the Court at which the Company will seek an order sanctioning the Scheme, which is expected to be held on 9 December 2025 at 10:30a.m.

Subject to the Order being granted, a scheme document in relation to the proposed Scheme will be published in due course and a further announcement will be made at that time.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy seeks court approval to convene Scheme Meeting

Challenger Energy has filed a Claim Form in the Isle of Man High Court seeking approval to convene a shareholder meeting on 26 November 2025 to consider a scheme of arrangement relating to Sintana Energy’s proposed offer for the company
Challenger Energy Group

Sintana to acquire Challenger Energy in all-share deal, valuing company at £45m

Challenger Energy Group PLC has agreed to an all-share acquisition by Sintana Energy Inc. through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. Challenger shareholders will receive 0.4705 new Sintana shares for each Challenger share, valuing the deal at about £45 million and giving them a 25% stake in the combined group.
Challenger Energy Group plc

Challenger Energy advances Uruguay exploration and exits Trinidad operations

Challenger Energy has completed the first phase of its technical work on AREA OFF-3 in Uruguay, identifying multiple new anomalies with estimated recoverable resources of up to 980 million barrels.
Challenger Energy

Challenger Energy delivers strong progress, maintains solid cash position

Challenger Energy has published its Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2025. The period saw progress in Uruguay, with Chevron assuming operatorship of the AREA OFF-1 block and preparations advancing for 3D seismic acquisition, while technical work on AREA OFF-3 was largely completed ahead of a farm-out process.
Challenger Energy

Challenger Energy completes sale of Trinidad and Tobago operations

Challenger Energy Group has finalised the sale of its entire business in Trinidad and Tobago to Steeldrum Ventures Group. The $1.75 million deal, now fully approved by regulators, has been adjusted so all remaining payments will be made in cash. The company said the sale enables it to focus on its core exploration assets in Uruguay.
Challenger Energy

Challenger Energy advances Uruguay seismic plans

Challenger Energy has advanced the environmental permitting for its AREA OFF-1 licence in Uruguay, keeping the project on track for 3D seismic acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple