CF Industries Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 42.3% Upside Potential

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CF) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 126 and 75 calculating the average target price we see $103.17. Now with the previous closing price of $72.49 this indicates there is a potential upside of 42.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $80.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to $93.26. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $14,437m. Find out more information at: https://www.cfindustries.com

The potential market cap would be $20,548m based on the market consensus.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. It primarily serves cooperatives, independent fertilizer distributors, traders, wholesalers, and industrial users. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.