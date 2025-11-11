Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion event highlights collaboration and next‑phase product push

Cerillion

The annual customer forum convened by Cerillion reinforced the firm’s ambition to be a co‑creation partner to its clients in the telecoms and digital services arena. The event opened with a message of partnership from the CEO, setting the tone for an agenda that blended roadmap visibility with interactive sessions. Attendees heard from industry experts and clients alike, pointing to evolving expectations in digital maturity and operational agility in the communications sector.

One of the key take‑aways for investors is Cerillion’s approach to product development: by activating what it calls its ‘Innovation Labs’ and inviting customer input, the company is working to blur the line between vendor and ecosystem player.

Recognition of customer achievements through awards, in this case to players such as OpenNet for its open‑access fibre model, Virgin Media Ireland for its headless BSS architecture and Norlys for its rapid transformation journey, serves a dual purpose. It highlights client success (and hence Cerillion’s platform in action) and implicitly underscores the types of transformation programmes the business believes will drive demand.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Cerillion to announce FY2025 results on 24 November

Cerillion plc will release its final results for the year ended 30 September 2025 on Monday, 24 November 2025.
Cerillion

Cerillion reports record orders and strong outlook for FY25

Cerillion has reported record new orders of £47.6m for the year ended 30 September 2025, up 25% on the prior year. Revenue is expected at £45.3m with profit ahead of forecasts.
Cerillion

Cerillion recognised as Major Player in IDC MarketScape 2025

Cerillion has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Experience Platforms for Telecommunications 2025 Vendor Assessment.
Cerillion

Cerillion secures £17.3m follow-on contracts with major European customer

Cerillion has signed two agreements worth a combined £17.3 million with an existing European customer, following an £8 million services contract announced in May 2025.
Cerillion

Cerillion recognised in Gartner reports for AI in CSP operations

Cerillion has been named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations. The company’s AI-powered BSS/OSS suite supports flexible integration and rapid deployment, reinforcing its strategy to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.
Cerillion

Cerillion confirms strong pipeline and full-year outlook

Cerillion plc reports its interim results for H1 2025, showcasing resilience with increased recurring revenue and a robust back-order book despite a 7% revenue dip.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple