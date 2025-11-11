Cerillion event highlights collaboration and next‑phase product push

The annual customer forum convened by Cerillion reinforced the firm’s ambition to be a co‑creation partner to its clients in the telecoms and digital services arena. The event opened with a message of partnership from the CEO, setting the tone for an agenda that blended roadmap visibility with interactive sessions. Attendees heard from industry experts and clients alike, pointing to evolving expectations in digital maturity and operational agility in the communications sector.

One of the key take‑aways for investors is Cerillion’s approach to product development: by activating what it calls its ‘Innovation Labs’ and inviting customer input, the company is working to blur the line between vendor and ecosystem player.

Recognition of customer achievements through awards, in this case to players such as OpenNet for its open‑access fibre model, Virgin Media Ireland for its headless BSS architecture and Norlys for its rapid transformation journey, serves a dual purpose. It highlights client success (and hence Cerillion’s platform in action) and implicitly underscores the types of transformation programmes the business believes will drive demand.

