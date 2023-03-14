Centrica to extend the lives of the Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear power stations

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has announced plans to extend the lives of the Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear power stations, which are now expected to close in March 2026, two years later than previously forecast. These extensions are expected to add 6TWh to Centrica’s electricity generation volumes between 2024 and 2026 which equates to around 70% of Centrica’s total nuclear volumes in 2022.

Chris O’Shea, Centrica Group Chief Executive said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to work with EDF to strengthen the UK’s energy security by extending the life of these critical power stations. This continues our action to bolster security of supply in our core markets which includes reopening the Rough gas storage facility in the UK, sanctioning new gas-fired electricity generation capacity in Ireland, and securing increased volumes of gas and renewable power for our customers. We will continue to focus on supporting energy security in our core markets during these uncertain times.”