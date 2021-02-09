CentralNic Group Successful tap issue under existing senior secured callable bonds

Reference is made to the announcement by CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) today. The company has successfully completed a EUR 15 million (approximately USD 18 million) tap issue under the company’s existing senior secured callable bonds listed on Oslo Børs (ticker code CNIC01 and ISIN NO0010856750). The tap issue was priced at 104.5% of par value and the total outstanding amount after the tap issue is EUR 105 million (approximately USD 126 million).

The transaction was oversubscribed. Completion of the Tap Issue is subject to (i) the necessary corporate resolutions of the company to issue additional bonds, and (ii) the amendment and restatement of the bond terms dated 1 July 2019, as supplemented by a tap issue addendum dated 20 December 2019, and (iii) other relevant conditions precedent for completing the tap issue. The additional bonds will be issued under the bonds ordinary ISIN (NO0010856750) and listed on Oslo Børs under the ordinary ticker code (CNIC01).

Pareto Securities acted as manager for the tap issue.