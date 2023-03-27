CentralNic Group results most outstanding year to date

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC), the global internet platform which helps online consumers make informed choices, has announced that, further to its announcement on 27 February 2023 titled “UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY ACCOUNTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022”, the Audited Annual report for the financial year 2022 is now available on the Group’s website and below. The Annual report and accounts will shortly be posted to those shareholders who have opted to receive a hard copy.

All key figures have been confirmed and are without change from the announcement made on 27 February 2023, namely:

· Revenue increased by 77% to USD 728.2m (FY2021: USD 410.5m)

· Organic revenue increased by 60% (FY2021: 39%)

· Net revenue (gross profit) increased by 50% to USD 177.7m (FY2021: USD 118.5m)

· Adjusted EBITDA increased by 86% to USD 86.0m (FY2021: USD 46.3m)

· Operating profit increased by 172% to USD 33.6m (FY2021: USD 12.4m)

· Profit before tax increased dramatically to USD 14.8m (FY2021: USD 1.6m)

· Net debt reduced by 30% to USD 56.6m (31 December 2021: USD 81.4m) notwithstanding c. USD 41.0m M&A net of related equity raises

· Leverage reduced to 0.9x pro forma EBITDA (31 December 2021: 2.2x)

· Adjusted operating cash conversion of 110% (FY2021: 122%)

· Adjusted EPS for the year increased by 70% to 20.01 US cents (FY2021: 11.80 US cents)

· Proposed final dividend of 1.0p, reflecting a greater emphasis on returns to shareholders in the future

As Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) considerations form an ever-increasing role in the Group’s decision processes, the Annual report 2022 includes a more comprehensive presentation of our strategy on ESG and how our initiatives feed into that strategy.

The Directors are also pleased to confirm that the Group continues to be confident in its ability to meet market expectations.

Notice of Q1 2023 Trading Update

The Company further announces that it will publish a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2023 on Monday, 24 April 2023.

Dividend Timetable

As noted in the Results Announcement, CentralNic is proposing a maiden final dividend of 1.0p per share to be approved at the AGM as the next step in the Groups plan to return cash to shareholders. The dividend will be payable on 16 June 2023 for shareholders on the Company’s register of members at close of business on 5 May 2023.

Michael Riedl, CEO of CentralNic Group, said: “CentralNic’s 2022 results reflect the Group’s most outstanding year to date. The combination of record organic growth with accretive acquisitions executed in 2022 positions the Group to carry on executing on its strategy and delivering value to our audiences while continuing to achieve success.”