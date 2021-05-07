CentralNic Group AGM Thursday 3rd June 2021

CentralNic Group PLC (LON:CNIC), the global internet platform that derives revenue from the subscription sales of domain names and web services, has announced that its 2021 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10:00 BST on Thursday 3rd June 2021 at the Company’s registered office at 4th Floor, Saddlers House, 44 Gutter Lane, London, EC2V 6BR. Please refer to the Notice of Meeting for procedures to conduct the meeting in compliance with restrictions imposed by COVID 19.

The CentralNic Group full Annual Report, the proposed resolutions together with proxy forms have been distributed to shareholders. The Annual report for 2020 can be found on the Company’s website at: https://investor.centralnicgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Annual-Report-2020.pdf. The Forms of Proxy and Notice of AGM document can be found on the Company’s website at:

https://investor.centralnicgroup.com/investors/announcements/