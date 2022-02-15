Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

CentralNic FY performance should be at or above the high end of market expectations

profit growth

CentralNic Group plc (LON:CNIC) announced that trading year to date is above expectations. We upgrade our 2022 revenue and EBITDA forecasts by 15% and 4%, respectively. The company announced two small but earnings accretive and synergistic acquisitions. CentralNic continues to build strong momentum, which we believe is not reflected in the company’s low valuation multiples.

Trading ahead of expectations: The company announced that its strong growth in 2021 has continued into 2022, with revenue growth YTD materially ahead of the consensus expectations for the full year (6%-22% range). CentralNic’s organic revenue growth was c. 37% in 2021.

Already upgrading: Despite the early stage of the current financial year, CentralNic Group believes full year performance should be at or above the high end of market expectations. We upgrade our revenue and EBITDA forecasts by 14% and 4%, respectively, from $410.0m and $49.5m to slightly above the top end of consensus (top end: $468m and $51.0m). We also upgrade 2021 estimates that we previously planned to upgrade at the full year results on 28 February. We increase 2021 revenue and EBITDA by 7% each from $385.2m and $42.5m to $410.9m and $45.3m, respectively.

Online Marketing powers into 2022: Strong growth YTD was driven largely by Online Marketing, which is able to source, qualify and deliver high conversion traffic to advertisers without the use of cookies. Apple’s removal and Google’s planned removal of support for third-party cookies in their browsers is likely diverting companies away from advertising that depends on third-party cookies and towards privacy-focused products and services like CentralNic’s.

You might also enjoy reading  Strix Group "performed so strongly over the last three years" says Zeus Capital (LON:KETL)

Strategic acquisitions: CNIC has entered into agreements to acquire Fireball Search GmbH and the .ruhr Top-Level Domain (TLD) for a total consideration of €0.6m in cash. Combined historical revenue and EBITDA for both acquisitions are c. €0.2m and c.€0.1m respectively. The acquisitions are expected to be immediately earnings accretive. Fireball is a long-established and well-recognised search engine in Germany powered by Bing. Fireball provides new traffic sources for CentralNic’s Online Marketing division to monetise. .ruhr is the domain address for c.50 cities around the river Ruhr in Germany and consisting of c. 5m inhabitants. .ruhr currently has c.10k domain names registered, which CentralNic will migrate from its existing service providers to be more economically managed internally.

Strong buying opportunity: Today’s strong trading update after recent share price weakness creates a strong buying opportunity, in our view. CentralNic Group’s share price has fallen c. 7% since the beginning of the year, leaving valuation at only 10x EBITDA and 14x PE 2022 despite a continued string of earnings upgrades.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
CentralNic Group Plc
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
CentralNic Group Plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.