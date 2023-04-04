Central Pacific Financial Corp – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 22.9% Upside Potential

Central Pacific Financial Corp with ticker code (CPF) have now 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have $22.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.90 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 22.9%. The day 50 moving average is $21.35 and the 200 day moving average is $21.46. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $476m. Company Website: https://www.cpb.bank

The potential market cap would be $585m based on the market consensus.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending activities, such as commercial, commercial and residential mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans; and other products and services comprising debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, full-service ATMs, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange, and wire transfers. In addition, it offers wealth management products and services that include non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody and general consultation, and planning services. Central Pacific Financial Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.