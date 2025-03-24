Follow us on:

Celanese Corporation (CE): A Deep-Dive into the Financials of this Chemical Giant

Celanese Corporation (CE), a titan in the world of basic materials and chemicals, stands as a beacon in the United States with a market capitalization of $6.24 billion. The company has a diverse portfolio, manufacturing and selling engineered polymers across the globe.

The current price of CE stocks stands at 57.1 USD, with a minor price change of 0.28. The 52-week range showcases a considerable fluctuation, with the stock price ranging from 47.02 to 171.86 USD.

The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of the company is 7.47, which could be indicative of a potential undervaluation. However, the lack of data on trailing P/E, PEG ratio, price-to-book, price-to-sales, and EV/EBITDA makes it challenging to conclude a comprehensive valuation analysis.

In terms of performance metrics, there seems to be room for improvement for Celanese Corporation. The company has witnessed a revenue growth decline of -7.70%. Additionally, the company has reported a negative EPS of -13.86 and a concerning return on equity of -22.89%. Despite these figures, the company has generated a substantial free cash flow of 509,500,000.00 USD, which could be a positive sign for investors.

The company provides a dividend yield of 0.21% with a sustainable payout ratio of 27.89%, offering a steady income for dividend investors. However, the yield could be considered relatively low when compared to the average of the basic materials sector.

Analyst ratings show a mixed review for CE stocks. While 6 analysts recommend a ‘Buy’, 9 have a ‘Hold’ stance, and 4 suggest a ‘Sell’. The target price range is between 46.00 – 120.00 USD, with an average target of 64.16 USD, indicating a potential upside/downside of 12.36%.

Upon examining the technical indicators, the company’s 50-day moving average stands at 62.61, currently higher than the stock price. The 200-day moving average is 102.52, suggesting a bearish trend in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 32.92 could indicate that the stock is nearing oversold territory, while the MACD of -1.26 signals a bearish trend.

In summary, while Celanese Corporation has a robust global outreach and a strong market capitalization, there are areas for improvement in terms of financial performance. Investors need to consider both the company’s strong free cash flow and its current financial challenges. Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how the company navigates these challenges to enhance its financial outlook and investor appeal.

 

 

The information in this article should not be taken as advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and seek independent financial advice before making any investment decisions.

