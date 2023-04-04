CBIZ, Inc. – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 14.2% Upside Potential

CBIZ, Inc. with ticker code (CBZ) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 55 and has a mean target at $56.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $49.49 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 14.2%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $48.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2,506m. Company Website: https://www.cbiz.com

The potential market cap would be $2,861m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.