Capital growth investment opportunities in Europe, Japan, Asia and Emerging Markets

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) is an investment trust that provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. 

Fidelity Asian Values plc impresses with positive annual returns and Asia growth opportunities (LON:FAS)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDTis an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

European growth stock JEDT – insurance, pharma and electronics helped August performance

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted

Fidelity FEML investment trust confident seizing emerging market opportunities

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers

Japan investment opportunity – Japan economy to surge on border opening (LON:JSGI)

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a closed-ended investment company and specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value. 

RECI remains a reliable high dividend income stock with 8.9% yield at 30 September 2022

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust NAV outperforms MSCI EM Latin America Index
