Capital growth investment opportunities in Europe, Japan, Asia and Emerging Markets

DirectorsTalk funds publishes the latest market insights, news and exclusive research and interviews for a wide variety of listed investment companies on the London Stock Exchange. To make informed investment decisions, click on the EPIC code for each fund to access more news, portfolio manager interviews, research, monthly factsheets, financial reports and trading data. Latest market news:

Fidelity Asian Values Plc (LON:FAS) is an investment trust that provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets.

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (LON:FEML) is an investment trust that aims to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities and financial instruments providing exposure to emerging markets companies, both listed and unlisted

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) is a closed-ended investment company and specialist investor in UK and European real estate credit markets with a focus on fundamental credit and value.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) aims to secure long-term capital growth and an attractive total return primarily through investing in quoted securities in Latin America.