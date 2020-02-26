Capital & Counties Properties Appoint Michelle McGrath as Executive Director

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has today announced the appointment of Michelle McGrath as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 26 February 2020.

Michelle has been a senior executive of Capco for six years, most recently as Director of Covent Garden with responsibility for investment and asset management of the portfolio. She is an experienced corporate broker having previously been at UBS Investment Bank, focusing on the UK listed real estate sector.

In addition, Andrew Strang and Gerry Murphy have informed the Board that they will not seek re-election at the Company’s forthcoming AGM and will therefore retire from the Board at that date.

Anthony Steains will be appointed as Senior Independent Director and as Chair of the Audit Committee, and Henry Staunton and Jonathan Lane will join the Remuneration Committee on the same date.

Henry Staunton, Chairman of Capital & Counties Properties, commented: “We are delighted that Michelle will be joining the Board of Capco and look forward to her valuable contribution to the success of Capco in her new role as an Executive Director. We thank Andrew for his long and valuable service and the benefit of his extensive knowledge of the market place, and Gerry for his significant contribution to the Board, not least in respect of preparations for the potential demerger and wish them both the very best for the future.”

